No Swedish politicians represent Kurdish PKK, foreign minister says

Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde delivers a speech during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, which voted to hold an urgent debate about Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine at Kyiv's request, amid widespread international condemnation of Moscow's attack, in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - A report that some politicians in Sweden represent the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, a Kurdish militant organisation outlawed by the EU, are without basis, Sweden's Foreign Minister said on Friday.

"Incorrect reports that Swedish politicians in democratic groups represent the terrorist organisation PKK," Ann Linde said on Twitter. "These are serious accusations that lack any basis."

A report published on Sunday in Turkish newspaper Turkiye Gazetesi claimed that one Swedish politician had links to the PKK.

Turkey is opposing applications by Sweden and neighbouring Finland to join NATO because, it says, both countries harbour people linked to the PKK and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.