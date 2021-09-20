No target date for lifting coronavirus curbs, German govt says

People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccination shot during the "Long Night of Vaccination", which featured local DJs spinning tunes for attendees until midnight, at the Arena Treptow vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2021. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The German government was not giving a target date for lifting coronavirus-related social distancing regulations since there was no certainty about how the pandemic would develop this winter, a spokesman said on Monday.

Germany reported 3,736 new coronavirus infections on Monday and a seven-day incidence rate of 71 per 100,000 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Thomas Escritt

