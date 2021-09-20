Skip to main content

Europe

No target date for lifting coronavirus curbs, German govt says

1 minute read

People wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccination shot during the "Long Night of Vaccination", which featured local DJs spinning tunes for attendees until midnight, at the Arena Treptow vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany, August 9, 2021. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The German government was not giving a target date for lifting coronavirus-related social distancing regulations since there was no certainty about how the pandemic would develop this winter, a spokesman said on Monday.

Germany reported 3,736 new coronavirus infections on Monday and a seven-day incidence rate of 71 per 100,000 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:09 AM UTC

San Marino abortion debate heats up ahead of historic referendum

One of Europe's staunchest opponents to legal abortion could fall on Sunday when San Marino, a tiny and deeply Catholic republic landlocked in Italy, holds a referendum to overturn a law dating back to 1865.

Europe
SPD's Scholz wins third TV debate as German election draws close
Europe
Syrian migrants allowed in by Merkel vote to choose her successor
Europe
France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row, sources say
Europe
'Alarm bell': U.N. chief, UK PM convene leaders on climate change