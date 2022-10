Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday.

Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

"It's not only for him but for all political prisoners which we have now in Belarus," Latushko said. "It motivates all of us to struggle and we are sure we will win with the dictatorship of (Alexander) Lukashenko."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki











