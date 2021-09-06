Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to start operating in days - Russia's Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan following their meeting in Moscow, Russia August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will start operating in the next few days, Interfax news agency reported.

The $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project is expected to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

