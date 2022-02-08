Nord Stream 2 "key issue" in talks Ukraine crisis - France's Le Maire

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, directly linking Russia to Germany, is one of the key topics in talks aimed at easing the crisis with Russia on Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

Le Maire in the interview also said that Europe needed to become independent when it comes to its energy supply to be in a position to face Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.