Nordic neighbours vow to help Finland and Sweden in case of attack

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere speaks to the media after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

OSLO/COPENHAGEN, May 16 (Reuters) - Norway, Denmark and Iceland in a joint statement on Monday said they stand ready to support NATO applicants Finland and Sweden in case the two Nordic nations were to come under attack.

"Together with Denmark and Iceland, Norway stands ready to assist its Nordic neighbours by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Victoria Klesty

