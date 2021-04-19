Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Normandy-format talks on Ukraine end without results -source

A round of talks involving political advisors and diplomats in the so-called Normandy format on Ukraine have ended on Monday without yielding results, a source familiar with the talks said.

The Normandy format brought together the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists.

The source said the talks, involved discussions about the implementation of Minsk agreements on east Ukraine, have lasted for about three hours and brought no tangible results.

