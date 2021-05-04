Skip to main content

EuropeNorthern Ireland's DUP to announce new leader next week

Reuters
2 minute read

Northern Ireland's largest political party, the Democratic Unionist Party, expects to be able to announce its new leader following a vote on Friday next week, its chairman said.

The winner will either replace outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's First Minister or nominate her successor.

Foster is to step down as First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues.

The party, Northern Ireland's largest, is expected to choose between Jeffrey Donaldson, who leads the DUP in the British parliament in London, and Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister. read more

Both oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol of Britain's European Union exit deal, which introduced trading barriers between the British region and the rest of the United Kingdom.

But Poots is seen by some commentators as more aggressive in his opposition.

DUP chairman Maurice Morrow said in a statement that he anticipated an announcement on the outcome of the vote at around 1600 GMT on Friday May 14.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:30 AM UTCFar-right crime hits record high in Germany

Germany saw a big jump last year in politically motiviated crimes, and offences commited by far-right supporters hit a record high, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

EuropeExplainer: Scotland’s difficult route to another independence referendum
EuropeScotland’s Sturgeon challenges UK: only court can stop a referendum - Sky
EuropeUK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic
EuropeLockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election, opinion poll shows

The conservative leader of Spain's Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday, an opinion poll showed as voting ended.