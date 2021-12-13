Norway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak

Pianist Ove Nyvik entertains elderly residents as they wait to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Rotnes church, in Nittedal, Norway January 21, 2021. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via REUTERS

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway will ban the serving of alcohol in bars and restaurants, impose stricter rules in schools and speed up vaccination as part of new efforts to curb the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

"For many this will feel like a lockdown, if not of society then of their lives and of their livelihoods," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

