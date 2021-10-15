Norway bow-and-arrow attack suspect to be held for 4 weeks initially

Police stickers are pictured on the door of a house of a suspect in a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway, October 14, 2021. NTB/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS

KONGSBERG, Norway, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The man suspected of killing five people in Norway with a bow and arrow and other weapons earlier this week can be held in custody for an initial four weeks while the probe continues, a court ruled on Friday, according to news agency NTB.

Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in Norway's Kongsberg municipality where the attacks took place, has acknowledged killing the victims, investigators have said.

Braathen is currently in the care of health services, police said. He will be subject to a psychiatric evaluation, his lawyer has said.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.