Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports

1 minute read

A Britain flags are seen in The Mall street in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Norway and Britain have reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The details of the deal, which must be approved by Norway's parliament, remain unknown but will be presented on Friday, both NRK and NTB reported.

A spokesman for Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said he was not able to confirm the information.

Since Britain's departure from the European Union last year and a transition period that ended on Dec. 31, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:05 PM UTCUK removes Portugal from safe travel list in blow for airlines

Britain has removed Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list, the country's transport minister said on Thursday, essentially shutting down the UK's leisure travel market and deepening the pandemic crisis for airlines.

United KingdomBritain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to broaden COVID vaccine access
United KingdomBiden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in overseas trip
United KingdomNorway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports
United KingdomUK to see 'eye-popping' growth after services PMI hits 24-year high