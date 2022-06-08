Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition and other gear, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.