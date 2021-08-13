Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others

2 minute read

A general view of the cityscape with the new Munch Museum, also called Lambda, to the left, in the Bjorvika neighbourhood in Oslo, Norway November 17, 2020. NTB SCANPIX/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy.

"We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

The government in April launched a four-step plan to gradually remove most pandemic restrictions, and had completed the first three of those steps by mid-June.

It had been set to introduce the fourth step in its reopening plan last month, but twice postponed the decision because of concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant. read more

While some measures will now be relaxed, allowing universities to proceed with in-person teaching for instance, other restrictions will remain until early September, Hoeie said.

Measures that will be kept in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 include bars and restaurants being limited to table service, limits of 20 people on gatherings in private homes, and restrictions on adult recreational sports.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:21 AM UTC

EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads

The EU's border agency is trialling new high-tech surveillance equipment to detect migrant boats, just as rapid gains by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have raised the prospect of a surge in people fleeing to Europe.

Europe
One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild
Europe
Italian wildfires rage on after 49 degree heat record
Europe
EU exports to Britain rise in June as they fall with rest of the world
Europe
Greece appoints new minister to handle wildfire aftermath