Norway government declines to comment on ongoing oil strike

A general view of the drilling platform, the first out of four oil platforms to be installed at Norway's giant offshore Johan Sverdrup field during the 1st phase development, near Stord, western Norway September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norway's government on Tuesday declined to comment on the ongoing strike among Norwegian offshore workers that is reducing the Nordic country's oil and gas output.

"It is the social partners' responsibility to find a solution to any conflict," Deputy Labour Minister Maria Schumacher Walberg told Reuters in an emailed statement, referring to how wage disputes are generally resolved in Norway.

"Thus, the Ministry has no comments to the ongoing conflict."

(This story corrects title of interviewee in second paragraph)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.