Norway not seeing higher military activity by Russia in Arctic, says PM
OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Norway, a member of NATO which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is not seeing higher military activity in the north following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik
