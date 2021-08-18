Norway to offer 16- and 17-year-olds COVID-19 vaccine, government says

People walk on the street in Oslo, Norway March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Norway will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first COVID-19 vaccine dose after those over 18 are fully vaccinated, the government said on Wednesday.

Norway ended some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic last week, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy until early September. read more

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.