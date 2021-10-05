Skip to main content

Europe

Norway to offer COVID vaccine booster to those aged 65 and older

1 minute read

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Norway will soon begin to offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 65 and older, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.

Beginning in late October or early November, the vaccine will be offered to those who received their second dose at least six months earlier.

"The fight against the pandemic isn't over, neither here at home nor internationally," Hoeie told a news conference.

More than 90% of all Norwegians aged 18 and above have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and some 85% of adults are fully vaccinated, says the Institute of Public Health.

Norway uses vaccines made by BioNTech (22UAy.DE), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) in its national rollout, which since September includes everyone aged 12 and over.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped steadily over the past two months, and the government removed all domestic social restrictions on Sept. 25. read more

Several European Union countries, including Spain and France, launched their own booster campaigns before the EU's drug regulator gave its guidance on Monday, although they vary widely over who is eligible. read more

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:39 AM UTC

French bishops ask for forgiveness after report released on church sex abuse

A representative of France's Catholic's bishops on Tuesday asked victims of sexual abuse by clergy for their forgiveness, after a report was published on the scale of abuse in the French church going back decades.

Europe
European business growth hurt by supply issues, pricing in Sept -PMIs
Europe
Explainer: Germany's next government faces three big economic challenges
Europe
Is the UK in 1970's-style crisis? Johnson says: 'No'
Europe
Vatican trial prosecutors concede case defects, willing to investigate more