Norway prepared to send more troops to eastern NATO members, government says
OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway is prepared to send additional troops to NATO's eastern member states if the alliance asks for it, Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen told a news conference on Friday.
Norwegian troops are currently deployed in Lithuania and the contingent there is set to further increase in the coming days. read more
