Norway prepared to send more troops to eastern NATO members, government says

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway is prepared to send additional troops to NATO's eastern member states if the alliance asks for it, Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen told a news conference on Friday.

Norwegian troops are currently deployed in Lithuania and the contingent there is set to further increase in the coming days. read more

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

