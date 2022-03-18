Norway prepares for up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees this year, PM says

Refugees brave the cold in a frozen field after they fled from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - Norway believes the country will receive around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees this year but is preparing for a situation in which up to 100,000 may arrive as more people flee the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament on Friday.

Some 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in the last three weeks, almost all to Poland and other neighbouring countries, United Nations data shows. Around 2,000 have so far arrived in Norway. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.