Norway reports its first case of monkeypox
OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway has identified its first case of monkeypox, the Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Tuesday.
The infected person had recently travelled abroad, and the case is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Europe, the FHI said.
Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Gareth Jones
