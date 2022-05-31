Norway reports its first case of monkeypox

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway has identified its first case of monkeypox, the Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Tuesday.

The infected person had recently travelled abroad, and the case is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Europe, the FHI said.

