Norway sends more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norway has donated more weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's invasion, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The latest shipment, which has already been completed, is 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, raising the total number of M72s donated by Norway to 4,000, the ministry said. read more
Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens
