Norway shooting suspect thought to be Islamist with mental health issues - police
OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - The arrested suspected in a fatal shooting spree in Oslo is believed to be a radicalised Islamist who has a history of mental illness, Norway's PST intelligence service said on Saturday.
The suspect, who was not named by police, has been known to security services since 2015, the PST added.
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and John Stonestreet
