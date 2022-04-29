Norway shuts borders, ports to Russian goods, exempts fishing vessels

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norway will close its borders and ports to Russian trucks and ships, joining sanctions imposed by the European Union over the war in Ukraine, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Russian fishing vessels, which often land their catch at ports in northern Norway, will receive exemptions from sanctions.

Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago, which operates under a 1920s treaty allowing expanded foreign access, will also be exempted, the ministry said.

