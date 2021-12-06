Norway to tighten COVID restrictions, health minister says

Louise Restaurant & Bar at Aker Brygge is pictured after a person visiting it for a Christmas dinner was diagnosed with the omicron variant of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oslo, Norway, December 2, 2021. Ole Berg-Rusten /NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will introduce additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 following a recent surge of infections, the health minister told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

"These measures will be felt in our daily lives," Ingvild Kjerkol said.

The new measures will be introduced on Tuesday, she added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty

