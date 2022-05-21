Norway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norway has begun searching for possible cases of monkeypox in the capital Oslo, the country's Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday.

"A foreigner who visited Oslo from May 6-10 has, after returning home, been confirmed to have been infected," FHI said. It did not say which country had identified the case.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Timothy Heritage

