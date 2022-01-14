Norway will start COVID vaccination for children aged 5-11, government says

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Norway in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norway will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged 5 years and above, the government said on Friday. It had previously only offered vaccines to children aged 12 and older.

"We are following the National Institute of Public Health's (FHI) recommendation, and will offer free vaccination to children where parents and guardians want it," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

Some 90% of adults in Norway have received at least two vaccine doses against COVID-19, according to FHI data.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik

