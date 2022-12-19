Norway's King Harald hospitalised, in stable condition















OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald was hospitalised on Monday with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement.

The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, it said.

The king has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Essi Lehto











