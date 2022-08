Norway's King Harald speaks during the opening of the new Munch Museum, in Oslo, Norway October 22, 2021. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald is in hospital with a fever, the royal household said in a statement on Thursday.

The 85-year-old monarch was in a stable condition, the palace said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.