Norway's King Harald suffers infection, will stay in hospital

Norway's King Harald gives the New Year's speech at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway, December 31, 2020. Picture taken December 31, 2020. Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

OSLO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald has suffered an infection and will remain in the hospital for the next few days while undergoing treatment with antibiotics, the royal household said in a statement on Friday.

The 85-year-old monarch was hospitalised on Thursday, suffering from a fever. read more

His condition remains stable, the palace said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik

