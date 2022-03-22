Norway's King Harald tests positive for coronavirus

Norway's King Harald, in the presence of Crown Prince Haakon, delivers a speech during the opening of the Storting, Norway's parliament, in Oslo, Norway October 11, 2021. NTB/Torstein Boe via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway's King Harald has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old monarch has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

"His majesty had today been diagnosed with corona. The king has light symptoms and will be on sick leave in the coming days," the palace said.

Crown Prince Haakon will temporarily assume the king's duties.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.