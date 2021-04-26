Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg visits troops of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Pabrade, Lithuania September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has received her first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, her office said on Monday.

Four other cabinet ministers were also vaccinated, all receiving the vaccine produced by Moderna (MRNA.O), the office said in a statement.

"I hope everyone who is offered a vaccine will accept it. Vaccination will eventually allow us to reclaim the everyday life we all long for," said Solberg, who is 60 years old.

The prime minister is due to attend a NATO summit in June, and the military alliance has recommended that all participants should vaccinate ahead of time, her office said.

Norway's ministers of foreign affairs, industry, defence and international development were all vaccinated on Monday. In addition, a further five people from Solberg's staff, including security personnel, received the shot.

