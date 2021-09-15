Skip to main content

Europe

"Nothing personal" in 2015 Paris attacks, main suspect tells court

1 minute read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The main suspect in the 2015 Islamist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris told a French court on Wednesday that there was nothing personal about the attacks, French BFM television reported.

"We attacked France, we targeted the population but it was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam was quoted as saying.

Abdeslam, 31, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the gun-and-bomb attacks on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.

Abdeslam disrupted the trial last week to make political statements from the dock, prompting the judge to briefly suspend the hearing. read more

Reporting by Matthieu Protard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTC

Ex-rebel denies war crimes as Kosovo tribunal starts first trial

A special tribunal in The Hague investigating allegations of atrocities committed by Kosovo pro-independence fighters opened its first case on Wednesday, against a commander accused of torturing prisoners during the 1998-1999 conflict with Serbia.

Europe
EU chief vows no let-up in democracy battles with Poland, Hungary
Europe
Swedish finance minister tipped to become country's first female PM
Europe
Kremlin critic Navalny's allies say vote Communist to hurt ruling party
Europe
Bosnia's wild horses: Promising tourist attraction, or farmers' pest?