Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces - Ukraine's military















KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - The Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region was blown up by Russian forces, the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified," the command said on its Facebook page.

Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann











