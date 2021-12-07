Europe
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax (NVAX.O).
"The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future," Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session of a meeting in Brussels.
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by David Goodman
