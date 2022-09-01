Nuclear inspectors seen leaving Zaporizhzhia plant - Reuters reporter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Some members of an inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were seen leaving the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday after spending several hours at the site, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Four of the nine vehicles from the IAEA delegation left the facility's territory, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

