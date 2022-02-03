1 minute read
Number of confirmed COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the epidemic rose above 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese
