Number of confirmed COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million

A nurse wearing a protective mask and suit holds the hand of a man in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Victor Provo hospital in Roubaix, France, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the epidemic rose above 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese

