Researchers work in a laboratory as part of a project to develop a Covid nasal spray vaccine that could protect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Tours, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The number of French patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with COVID-19 has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since Aug. 17, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The number of patients in ICU units with the disease reached 1,959 on Wednesday, down 41 from Tuesday.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson

