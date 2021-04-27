Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeNumber of French COVID-19 patients in ICUs below 6,000 again

Reuters
1 minute read

Medical staff members in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

French health authorities said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) fell by 58 to 5,943, after the ICU tally set a one-year high of 6,001 on Monday.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 also fell, by 315 to 30,281, a 17-day low, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 325 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, compared to 398 on Monday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTCConservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

EuropeEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote
EuropeOpponents force referendum on Swiss same-sex marriage
EuropeVienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans
EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister