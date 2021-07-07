Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Number of French Covid patients in ICU falls below 1,000

1 minute read

A COVID-19 patient connected to a ventilator tube in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France fell below 1,000 for the first time since end September 2020, after rising to over 6,000 in April, French health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry reported 997 people in ICU with the virus, down by 35 on Tuesday.

Late June, a months-long fall in the number of average daily new infections bottomed out at just over 1,800 a day but since then the trend has reversed and average daily new cases are above 2,500 again, but hospital numbers remain on a downward trend.

Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:28 AM UTCUK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did.

Europe'Disgrace': EU tells Hungary to ditch anti-LGBT law
EuropeShooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says
EuropeFrench envoy slams Lebanon PM for shifting blame on economic collapse
EuropeLithuania asks Turkey to help it identify migrants from Belarus