Object that flew into Poland from east probably an observation balloon -ministry















WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - An unidentified object that entered Polish airspace from the direction of Belarus was probably an observation balloon, the defence ministry said on Saturday on Twitter.

Poland's territorial defence forces were deployed to search for the object, with which radar contact was lost near the town of Rypin, the ministry said, without specifying when the incident occurred.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz











