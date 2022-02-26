Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru , was down on Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.