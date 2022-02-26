1 minute read
Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru , was down on Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.