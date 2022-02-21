1 minute read
Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM
PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine's energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said.
"We are doing all we can to help Ukraine's energy security and have created conditions for higher gas supplies through the interconnection at Budince this winter season," the government office quoted Heger as saying.
(This story corrected quote to refer to steps already made following clarification from Slovak government)
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Boyle
