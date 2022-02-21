Slovakia working to help Ukraine energy security - PM

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger looks on as he arrives to attend an European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia is working on helping Ukraine's energy security, Slovak Prime Minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday, the Slovak government office said.

"We are doing all we can to help Ukraine's energy security and have created conditions for higher gas supplies through the interconnection at Budince this winter season," the government office quoted Heger as saying.

(This story corrected quote to refer to steps already made following clarification from Slovak government)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Boyle

