Oil depot damaged in Ukraine's Donetsk - report

April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have shelled and damaged an oil depot in the city of Donetsk in the country's east which is held by Russian-backed separatists, the RIA news agency quoted a separatist official as saying on Friday.

Images posted online showed the facility on fire.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.