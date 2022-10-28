Oktoberfest beer awarded EU seal of approval

Beer at the Willinger Brauhaus, which could not be sold due to the lack of guests, is prepared for give away, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Willingen, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it has made "Oktoberfestbier", brewed in Munich and made famous by the city's annual beer-guzzling festival, a protected geographical indicator of Germany.

The title is intended to guarantee the drink's quality while protecting against imitation and the misuse of product design, a spokesperson for the Commission's representation in Bavaria said.

One special feature of the beer is the use of water from deep springs in Munich in a production process that has been developed over centuries, he added.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks