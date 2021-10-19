Skip to main content

Older people in Moscow told to stay home for four months amid COVID surge

People are seen outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Moscow city government on Tuesday ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Russia.

The new rules take effect from Oct. 25, it said in a statement. Russia on Tuesday reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;; Editing by Alison Williams

