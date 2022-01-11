Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks - WHO

Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at the Interior Ministry Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

COPENHAGEN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.

Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks," Kluge said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.