Omicron surge prompts curfew for Spain's Catalonia and more tests for Madrid

FILE PHOTO:Nick Julian Benzal, 11 years old, receives his first dose of "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against coronavirus disease at Hospital Espiritu Santo in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, north to Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2021. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia won court approval for a night curfew on Thursday as Madrid pledged to distribute millions more test kits to tackle the Omicron variant that is driving up infections and overshadowing Christmas.

Spain lifted most restrictions over the summer thanks to a high vaccination rate that suppressed infection but Omicron's arrival has sent daily infections soaring to a record 60,000 on Wednesday, prompting some regions to clamp down again.

Adopting the hardest line since Spain emerged from a state of emergency in May, Catalonia, which surrounds the city of Barcelona, will ban residents from leaving their homes between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Thursday night, while other regions took a less stringent approach.

Southern Murcia told non-essential businesses to shut at 1 a.m., severely curtailing revelry in a country where bars and restaurants routinely stay open until the small hours.

"The idea is to try to limit, during the Christmas season, social interactions where the mask is not used," regional leader Fernando Lopez Miras said, explaining the measure, which northern Aragon was also considering.

Lopez Miras's administration also banned dancing in night clubs and limited the size of dinners to 10 people inside and 12 on terraces.

The region of Madrid, whose right-wing regional leader has prioritised the hospitality sector throughout the pandemic, focused on better testing and pledged to distribute 12 million rapid tests over Christmas.

A meeting of regional chiefs called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday failed to produce any broad agreement on measures beyond a mandate to wear masks outdoors, which garnered a mixed reception from Spaniards. read more

Madrid resident Maria Ortiz told Reuters she would not follow the rules.

"I go to a restaurant and they sit a person next to me and I can take my mask off but out on the street I have to wear it? I don't agree."

Presenting the measure, Health Minister Carolina Darias stressed there was no need for alarm.

"We are not in the same situation as last Christmas and the turning point is high vaccination coverage."

Despite the high infection load, hospital admissions are roughly a quarter of the last peak in January when most of the country had yet to be vaccinated.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo, Nathan Allen and Michael Gore; Editing by Nick Macfie

