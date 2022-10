PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Of France's petrol stations, 30.8% were facing supply problems on Wednesday, slightly less than the 31.3% the day before, the energy ministry said, as walkouts at some of the country's main refineries and storage sites led to shortages.

