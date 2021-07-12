Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
One dead, several injured during Italy Euro 2020 celebrations

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - London, Britain - July 12, 2021 Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - One person died and several were injured during sometimes wild celebrations in Italy after its soccer team's triumph over England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

A 22-year-old man died in a car crash in Caltagirone, in Sicily, as he was rushing to the town centre to join victory festivities, police said.

In the financial capital Milan, 15 people were hurt, three seriously, in rowdy, post-match partying. One of them lost three fingers when a firework exploded in his hand.

In a town near the southern city of Foggia, police believe a hitman took advantage of the chaos in the streets to settle a score, shooting dead his target in the crowd before escaping on a motorbike.

The victim's six-year-old niece was also wounded in the attack and was in a "very serious" condition, media said.

Italy won the championship in London for the first time since 1968, with a 3-2 penalty shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw. read more

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Nick Macfie

