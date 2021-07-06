Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport, homeless man sought - police

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Police are searching for a homeless man who injured one person with a knife outside Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and then fled the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the attack happened, a spokeswoman for federal police said.

A spokesman for Dusseldorf police said separately: "The incident involves a homeless person in the parking area."

The victim of the stabbing is being taken to hospital, the federal police spokeswoman said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

Reporting by Caroline Copley, Maria Sheahan and Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

